What movies came out? What songs were on the radio? What video games were released? What was on TV? What was the biggest news of the week? What are you waiting for? Just watch the vid!

Simon Peterson (a.k.a. “ The Peterson “) has created a new video series, titled This Week – 20 Years Ago , where he takes viewers on a pop culture nostalgia trip to find out what all happened twenty years ago this week. Peterson’s first episode takes us back to the first week of February in 1998.

