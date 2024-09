Whales Sound Like Birds When Sped Up and Birds Sound Like Whales When Slowed Down

Musician AHEE noticed that whale noises sounded like birds when sped up by three octaves on a synthesizer. What blew his mind, however, is when he slowed bird noises by three octaves, the birds sounded like whales.

Now this is birds slowed down by three octaves…It sounds like whales. This is some glitch in the matrix type shit.