An Incredible Welded Steel AT-AT Walker BBQ Grill

Alex Dodson of Burned by Design (previously) has created an incredible hand-welded steel AT-AT Walker that features with a convenient BBQ grill and cook shelf built into its anthropomorphic back.

The new must have for the Star Wars fanatic!!! Designed using original movie blue prints, the iconic AT-AT Walker has been transformed into the ultimate BBQ! This metal beast is bound to the talking point of every gathering. Handcrafted in mild steel using 4mm precision cut laser profiles to capture that movie detailing.