Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

New Guinness World Record for Walking 234 Feet While Balancing a Powered Lawn Mower on Chin

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Farthest distance walked balancing a lawnmower on the chin (powered)

Prolific world record breaker, Ashrita Furman, has just set a new Guinness World Record for the farthest distance walked balancing a lawn mower on the chin (powered).

Walking a distance of 71.50 m (234ft 6.96 in) in Jamaica, New York, USA, Ashrita beat his previous record by more than 50 m with the lawnmower, placed handle down, plugged into a generator being pushed behind him.

At no point during the 2 min 13 sec walk did Ashrita’s hands or arms touch the 7.5 kg lawnmower as he used his balance alone to keep it perfectly weighted on his chin.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy