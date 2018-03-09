Laughing Squid

Vortecon, A Kinetic Desk Toy That Creates a Mesmerizing Optical Illusion When Spun

by at on

UK product designer Kristoph Krisjans has created the Vortecon, a precision machined kinetic desk toy that creates a mesmerizing illusion when spun on a tabletop. Krisjans is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with manufacturing costs.

A piece of kinetic art that invites you to transform it from precisely engineered still shape into hypnotic optical illusion. Vortecon is made out of solid stainless steel, brass or copper. It has a helix-shaped groove milled alongside the edge that continues as a symmetrical spiral on the top plane. When revolving it creates an almost magical effect that looks like continuously flowing helix would merge into a surface of tabletop. (read more)

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

