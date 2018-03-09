Vortecon, A Kinetic Desk Toy That Creates a Mesmerizing Optical Illusion When Spun

A piece of kinetic art that invites you to transform it from precisely engineered still shape into hypnotic optical illusion. Vortecon is made out of solid stainless steel, brass or copper. It has a helix-shaped groove milled alongside the edge that continues as a symmetrical spiral on the top plane. When revolving it creates an almost magical effect that looks like continuously flowing helix would merge into a surface of tabletop. ( read more )

UK product designer Kristoph Krisjans has created the Vortecon , a precision machined kinetic desk toy that creates a mesmerizing illusion when spun on a tabletop. Krisjans is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with manufacturing costs.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!