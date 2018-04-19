Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Retro Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Ride-On for Kids

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Battery Powered Ride-On for Kids

The official licensed Wonderlanes Volkswagen T1 Camper Van, designed by Beyond Infinity, is a 12V battery powered ride-on vehicle for kids. the red, black, and white van is available to purchase on Amazon.

Do you want to go back in time to the 1960s? So please drive your own Battery-Operated Volkswagen T1 Camper Van! This Samba bus is equipped with 2 Opening Doors, Light up Dashboard, Sound Effects, Working Head Lights, Tail Lights and Battery Capacity Indicator. Young little drivers will be entertained. With the 12 Volts Battery Power, it can reach a maximum speed of 3.7 mph. If you are 3 years old or above and weigh under 88 pounds, please don’t hesitate and grab your Volkswagen T1 Camper Van. You will be thrilled.

Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Battery Powered Ride-On for Kids

Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Battery Powered Ride-On for Kids

Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Battery Powered Ride-On for Kids

Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Battery Powered Ride-On for Kids

Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Battery Powered Ride-On for Kids

Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Battery Powered Ride-On for Kids

via The Awesomer

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP