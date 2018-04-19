Retro Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Ride-On for Kids

The official licensed Wonderlanes Volkswagen T1 Camper Van, designed by Beyond Infinity, is a 12V battery powered ride-on vehicle for kids. the red, black, and white van is available to purchase on Amazon.

Do you want to go back in time to the 1960s? So please drive your own Battery-Operated Volkswagen T1 Camper Van! This Samba bus is equipped with 2 Opening Doors, Light up Dashboard, Sound Effects, Working Head Lights, Tail Lights and Battery Capacity Indicator. Young little drivers will be entertained. With the 12 Volts Battery Power, it can reach a maximum speed of 3.7 mph. If you are 3 years old or above and weigh under 88 pounds, please don’t hesitate and grab your Volkswagen T1 Camper Van. You will be thrilled.