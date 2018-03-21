Great Big Story visited with Phil LaMarr, the man of a million voices, to talk about his role on Mad TV, appearance as Marvin in Pulp Fiction, as well as his amazing vocal work in animated series like Futurama, Family Guy, Justice League, and Samurai Jack.
