Visual Effects Artist Pays Tribute to John Cleese in a Delightfully Absurd ‘Monty Python’ Manner

Visual artist Peter Quinn created a fantastic tribute to the career of John Cleese with a hilarious video that features the legendary comedian falling prey to a variety of jokes taken straight from the iconic British comedy series Monty Python.

John Cleese, 85 and still alive. New visual effects collaboration with LA based director Peter Quinn, that playfully summarizes his career in 39 seconds.