A Young Man Dives Into a Nightmarish Virtual Reality Video Game That Has Real Life Repercussions

Los Angeles filmmaker Andrew McMurry of Nukazooka and musician Stefan Smith have created “A Virtual Nightmare,” a special effects video about a young man who buys a cheap Nethervision virtual reality headset off of a classified ads website. Once he is strapped in, the unsuspecting man is transported into a nightmarish video game that has real life repercussions.

Nethervision brings a VR game to life unlike any other! Experience horror with all the blood, sweat, and tears. Oh, and pain. Lots of pain.

