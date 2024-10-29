Veterinary Staff Hilariously Act Out How Different Dog Breeds Behave During a Nail Clipping

Different breeds during nail trims ?. #pittbull #greatdane #chihuahua #cats #husky #yorkie #boxer #pug #nailtrends #vetmedlife #vetmedhumor #fyp #foryourpage

The veterinary staff at Heritage Animal Hospital made a series of videos where they hilariously acted out how different dog breeds (and an occasional cat) behave during a standard nail clipping.

Each staff member truly captured the breeds they were representing. This included the howls of a husky, the helpful congeniality of a golden retriever, the scrabbling of a Boston terrier, the quiet dignity of a great Dane, the sharp angles of a pointer, the cuddliness of a dachshund, and many others.

Different breeds during nail trims

Different breeds during nail trims pt.2 #vetmed #vetmedlife #vetmedhumor #nailtrends #fyp #foryourpage #canecorso #standardpoodle #bostonterrier #beagle #germanshepherd #gsd #saintbernard #doggrooming

Nail trim series Part 3 #goldenretriever #germanshorthairedpointer #weineedog #dauchshund #rottweiler #frenchbulldog #frenchie #bulldog #nails #vetmed #vetmedhumor #relateable #animals

