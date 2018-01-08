Inflating and Deflating Stretch Armstrong’s Nemesis Vac-Man In a Vacuum Chamber

Who is Vac-man? It is Stretch Armstrong’s Nemesis that you can lock in place by sucking the air out of him. Due to popular demand, I am putting vacman in the vacuum chamber. This video is actually really neat because vacman gets locked in place when you suck the air out of it. So it is really interesting to see what happens when it is already under vacuum in the vacuum chamber.

The Action Lab took on a new challenge where they documented what happened when they inflated and deflated Vac-Man , an action figure created as the nemesis of Stretch Armstrong , in a vacuum chamber.

