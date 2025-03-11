US States That Kept Their British Names
British ex-pat Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond explained how a number of states in the United States have kept names that originated in Great Britain.
Exactly one-fifth of all US States were named after British people and places.
His list includes Delaware (Lord De La Warr), Maryland (Henrietta Maria of France), Georgia (King George II), North and South Carolina (King Charles I), New Hampshire (Hampshire, England), New Jersey (Channel Island of Jersey), Pennsylvania (Admiral Sir William Penn) and of course, New York (James, the Duke of York).