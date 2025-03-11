US States That Kept Their British Names

British ex-pat Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond explained how a number of states in the United States have kept names that originated in Great Britain.

Exactly one-fifth of all US States were named after British people and places.

His list includes Delaware (Lord De La Warr), Maryland (Henrietta Maria of France), Georgia (King George II), North and South Carolina (King Charles I), New Hampshire (Hampshire, England), New Jersey (Channel Island of Jersey), Pennsylvania (Admiral Sir William Penn) and of course, New York (James, the Duke of York).

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

