‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Investigates ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ in a Clever Nerdist Parody Mashup

by on

The folks at Nerdist cleverly remixed the crime documentary show Unsolved Mysteries (which was recently rebooted on Netflix) together with the classic 1988 animated live-action murder mystery Who Framed Roger Rabbit?. The result is a very amusing parody mashup that uses footage from the original film along with clips that incorporate the distinct investigatory style of the crime solving show.

With the death of a media mogul, supposedly at the hands of Toon Town’s biggest Hollywood star, can Detective Eddie Valiant dive into this rabbit-hole of a case and survive? …Because there’s never been a more compelling mystery than the question of who framed Roger Rabbit.


