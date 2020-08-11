‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Investigates ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ in a Clever Nerdist Parody Mashup

The folks at Nerdist cleverly remixed the crime documentary show Unsolved Mysteries (which was recently rebooted on Netflix) together with the classic 1988 animated live-action murder mystery Who Framed Roger Rabbit?. The result is a very amusing parody mashup that uses footage from the original film along with clips that incorporate the distinct investigatory style of the crime solving show.

With the death of a media mogul, supposedly at the hands of Toon Town’s biggest Hollywood star, can Detective Eddie Valiant dive into this rabbit-hole of a case and survive? …Because there’s never been a more compelling mystery than the question of who framed Roger Rabbit.