The Mystery Hour , a late night talk show on Fox , released a new comedy sketch where a strict bouncer confronts and confuses people at public locations that do not actually need a bouncer. People are turned away from entering a college building, a donut shop, a sidewalk, a Best Buy , and a park for breaking the dress code, not paying the cover charge, and not bringing any women to ladies night.

