The Pantone Color Institute Declares Ultra Violet as the 2018 Color of the Year

The Pantone Color Institute has declared Ultra Violet (Pantone 18-3838) to be the 2017 Color of the Year. While the name might bring to mind electromagnetic radiation, a 2006 science fiction film and a women’s advocacy group in the United States, this Ultra Violet is a rich purple with a strong pull towards blue that signifies creativity, non-conformity and ingenuity. (It’s also the color of my wedding dress)

Complex and contemplative, Ultra Violet suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now. The vast and limitless night sky is symbolic of what is possible and continues to inspire the desire to pursue a world beyond our own. …Enigmatic purples have also long been symbolic of counterculture, unconventionality, and artistic brilliance. Musical icons Prince, David Bowie, and Jimi Hendrix brought shades of Ultra Violet to the forefront of western pop culture as personal expressions of individuality.

Pantone Color of the Year

