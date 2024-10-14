A Rube Goldberg Snooze Machine That Demonstrates the Extreme Durability of a Phone Case

Artist Joseph Herscher of Joseph’s Machines partnered with Caseify to make the “Ultimate Snooze Machine 2.0”, demonstrating the extreme durability of the case and how well the phone is protected. This Rube Goldberg obstacle course involved a small boulder, a hammer, and a general tossing the phone about the room until Herscher was ready to wake up and rise along with his bed.

I’ve partnered with Casetify again, this time to make an even more extreme phone obstacle course so I can sleep in a little bit longer.

The First Version of the Snooze Machine