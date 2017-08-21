Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Anakin the Miracle Two-Legged Cat Shows Off His Incredible Skills and His Little Brother Mika

by at on

In 2012, we wrote about a miracle cat named Anakin, who was born without a pelvis or back legs. Since that time, his human Carrie Hawks has been doing a lot of documenting, not only of Anakin’s amazing skills, but also of his little orange tabby brother Mika. Mika is also a special kitty who is missing his most of his tail and back legs and like Anakin, doesn’t let it bother him too much.

Mika has about 1/2 of a tail. He has all of one back leg except for the actual foot part where the pads and toes would be, and his other back leg stops a little ways passed his knee and just rounds off at the end. They say he was born this way. We are looking into getting Mika a prosthetic foot so he will be able to walk easier. Mika is a super friendly sweet cat and has already made himself at home with Anakin and The Gang. Like Anakin, we will be giving Mika the absolute best possible home, love and care.

Things were a bit tense between Anakin and Mika at first, but the two kitties grew to become the very best of friends.

via reddit

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy