In an amazing video posted by Nooteboom Trailers, a semi truck in Scotland carrying a 200-foot wind turbine blade makes an extremely sharp turn onto a narrow bridge. The rear steering dolly on the back of the trailer helped the driver make the 90-degree turn, much like the logging truck with a full load that we previously wrote about.

Here is a sped up version of the video.

via b3ta, The Awesomer