Hazegrayart very craftily showed four different rockets from different periods in history with transparent exteriors flying side-by-side showing their Kerosene (red), liquid Nitrogen (orange) and liquid Oxygen (blue) levels and how they burned fuel while launching into orbit from Kennedy Space Center.