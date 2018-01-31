A Gorgeous Train Ride Through Snowy Norwegian Mountains As Seen From the Driver’s Perspective

Viewers of the Train Driver’s View YouTube channel can take a virtual train ride from the perspective of driveras it navigates through the gorgeous Scandinavian winter landscape of the Norwegian countryside, making its legendarily mountainous way from Bergen to Oslo. This stunning ride is part of the NRK TV documentary “Bergensbanen Minutt for Minutt“, which filmed 7 hours and 14 minutes of the non-stop journey known as one of the most scenic train rides in the world. The footage is streamed live 24 hours a day.

(translated) Experience the whole journey from Bergen to Oslo from the orchestral place, on the day one hundred years after the race was opened. Not a minute we miss, the program lasts for as long as the entire journey takes, that is, seven hours and sixteen minutes with just one person. You have never seen Bergensbanen this way unless you are a driver. Four cameras are on the train Four cameras are on the train, and in addition a quarter of the way, a tunnel becomes a black hole, which used to collect archive taxes from the Bergensbanen.

Current live video guilty pleasure: Watching the forward view from the cab of Norwegian trains live as they meander through the snowy Scandinavian countrysides. https://t.co/p7XQhxabU4 — Eddie Codel (@ekai) January 30, 2018

Additional ongoing footage through the countryside in winter during both clear and stormy times.

