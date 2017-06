Morvélo has created “Trail Dogs,” a wonderful short film that follows Stamford, Lincolnshire cyclist Tom Wragg and his 4-year-old Hungarian Vizsla trail dog Ruby as they speed along a long beaten path together. The two speedy pals hit jumps and quickly maneuver around turns while enjoying life.

A post shared by Ruby The Trail Dog (@rubythetraildog) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT