Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Keeping the Traditional Japanese Art of Hand Painted Hamamatsu Kites Alive

by at on

Unwind, Pictures In The Sky” by KQED, is a fascinating interview with artist Goyo Kazuka, an expert in the traditional Japanese art of hand painted Hamamatsu kites. Kazuka, who was born in Hamamatsu, Japan, explains the history, structure and artistry of the kites. He also expresses his joy in keeping this tradition alive through festivals and classes in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The gigantic square kite doesn’t look like it should be able to fly. Made with bamboo and rice paper imported from Japan, the Hamamatsu tako (kite) takes hours to construct — each joint tied together with twine, every surface carefully painted. …he works with the International Association of Tako Age to teach others the traditional methods, bringing Hamamatsu kites to the Berkeley Kite Festival and new generations of kite-lovers. …Kite-building is, by its very nature, an exercise in community building. As Kazuka says, “Making kites takes lots of time by hand, so you need lots of hands.”

Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.

Related Laughing Squid Posts



Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy