Tracy Newman Plays ‘Cripple Creek’ on a 5 String Banjo on Public TV in 1965

Multi-instrumentalist Tracy Newman shared footage of “What’s New”, a WNET public television show she did in 1965, where she talked about and performed on different instruments. In one episode, Newman explained the 5-string banjo and proceeded to play the classic Appalachian folk song “Cripple Creek”.

Have you noticed this instrument over here that looks like a frying pan on a big stick? Well that’s a banjo of course and it’s a five string banjo that means it’s got five strings. and notice where the fifth string starts way up here so if I form the chords up here then this string isn’t included. ….Now I’m going to play a song called “Cripple Creek” because it’s a very good banjo tune if I can get through it

The show was filmed at Brooklyn College and directed by her friend Joan Sheppard, who was teaching at the college when she heard Newman sing and play at a New York City bar.

In 1965, I did 6 episodes of a public TV series called “What’s New.” I presented folk songs from all over the world, and many instruments, to the best of my ability at the time. We shot these episodes at Brooklyn College and Joan Sheppard was the director.

