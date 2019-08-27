Skateboarding Legend Hawk Answers 73 Questions While Giving a Tour of His Beautiful San Diego Home

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk welcomed Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment for Vogue into his beautiful San Diego home to answer 73 fast-paced questions about his life. Hawk talked about growing up in San Diego, his kids, his fear of big waves while surfing, his appreciation for female skaters, his new video game, his clothing line and his boyish joy of appearing on The Simpsons.

being featured on ‘The Simpsons’ was by far one of the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me …I really love the idea that they created an episode around me. It was just unbelievable

Hawk was also honored to be part of Sabia’s series.