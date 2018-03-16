Earlier this week, Nerdist created an audition tape for Tommy Wiseau that portrays the actor and director as the Joker. YouTube user Bup took things a step further and edited Wiseau’s amazingly creepy Joker footage into actual scenes from the 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight.
