Binging with Babish host Andrew Rea recreates the Tomate du Saltambique dessert from The West Wing.

President Josiah Bartlet, apart from being a charismatic and noble leader of these United States, had a real thing for food. Be it the Butterball turkey hotline or pumpkin soup with cheese gnocchi, the man knew both good policy and food. If only he weren’t a figment of Aaron Sorkin’s imagination, much like this interpretation of Alain Passard’s dessert tomato.