Tom Waits Performs Songs and Poetry in an Impactful Piece About Homelessness in the Rural South

The great Tom Waits appeared in the final episode of the Italian documentary series Il Fattore Umano (The Human Factor) on RAI, where he sang “The Fall of Troy”, read from “Seeds on Hard Ground”, his book of original poetry, and narrated the episode, which focused on pervasive homelessness in the United States, particularly in the rural South.

The episode, called “Ultima Fermata” (“The Last Ride”), explores this subject in depth, interviewing a number of these unhoused citizens, some of whom wondered how this could happen and why no one seemed to be looking out for them.

The documentary,…tells the story of American poverty, through the southern states of the USA. A journey into lives on the margins, where the American dream is shattered. With his unmistakable, rough and deep voice, Tom Waits gives voice to the invisible people of America, reciting the poems of “Seeds on Hard Ground”. A raw and touching portrait of an often ignored reality: the drama of those who no longer have a home.