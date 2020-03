Footage from Eltham Terrace Club in London shows people playing a high stakes game of poker with rolls of toilet paper being used for bets. This gives new meaning to winning a big pot!

…we were working our shift at Eltham Terrace Club and were talking about how crazy everyone is being, panic buying toilet paper and thought it’d be funny if we played poker with the toilet rolls from the club because they’re so ‘valuable’ right now! Everyone got a huge kick out of it! It was hilarious!