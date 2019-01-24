Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Tiny Man Made Out of Foam Directs Musician to Provide the Perfect Soundtrack to His High Diving Act

by at on

In an amusing sketch for the Magic TV show Le Plus grand cabaret du monde, performer Jordi Bertran who was playing guitar and kazoo, took very insistent musical direction from a tiny man made out of foam. The foam puppet was preparing to do a high dive into a bowl of water. Unfortunately, he not happy with the soundtrack Bertran was playing and blamed Bertran for missing his mark. When the puppet went up for the last time, he suddenly became very nervous and fell off the board and into the bowl.

Jordi Bertran introduces you to “The Little Man in Foam” at Patrick Sébastien’s Grand Cabaret du Monde




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP