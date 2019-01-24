A Tiny Man Made Out of Foam Directs Musician to Provide the Perfect Soundtrack to His High Diving Act

In an amusing sketch for the Magic TV show Le Plus grand cabaret du monde, performer Jordi Bertran who was playing guitar and kazoo, took very insistent musical direction from a tiny man made out of foam. The foam puppet was preparing to do a high dive into a bowl of water. Unfortunately, he not happy with the soundtrack Bertran was playing and blamed Bertran for missing his mark. When the puppet went up for the last time, he suddenly became very nervous and fell off the board and into the bowl.

Jordi Bertran introduces you to “The Little Man in Foam” at Patrick Sébastien’s Grand Cabaret du Monde