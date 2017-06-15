Laughing Squid

Electric Cellist Tina Guo Performs a Rocking Metal Version of the Wonder Woman Theme Song

Last month, electric cellist Tina Guo and composer Steve Mazzaro created a rocking metal version of the Wonder Woman theme song, which was first introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then carried over into the Wonder Woman solo film. Tina, who worked with Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL on the original song, has her new track available to purchase on iTunes and to stream on Spotify.

