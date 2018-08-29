Laughing Squid

Teeny Tiny Tiki Torch Cocktail Swizzle Sticks

Adventure artist Michael Grider has crafted an incredible cocktail accoutrement – swizzle sticks topped off with teeny tiny Tiki torches that burn a real flame while stirring a nice cold drink. These wonderful miniature Polynesian lights have proved so popular that they have sold out. Grider states, however, that he’ll be creating a new batch of them soon and will post them in his Etsy store when they’re ready.

So the Torch Swizzle sticks are officially sold out! Half the online orders have shipped and the other half go out next week!! I will be doing another run of them in a couple of weeks or so depending on how I feel…

