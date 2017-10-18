The Flying Frenchies Attempt an Intense Tightrope Walk Between Two Hot Air Balloons

Filmmaker Seb Montaz posted a video in 2014 of the Flying Frenchies, a group of daredevils who participate in all sorts of death-defying stunts for an adrenaline fix, attempting to walk across a highline that was anchored between two hot air balloons. Each partcipant was equipped with a parachute for whenever they accidentally fall off of the tightrope.
We left winter behind and headed to the sun to try and turn our latest dream into reality. We put up a line between 2 hot air balloons to try our first completely movable highline.
via National Geographic, Digg