Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Thomas Middleditch Does Improv While Eating Spicy Wings With Sean Evans on ‘Hot Ones’

by at on

On a spicy episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch did hilarious improv and ate increasingly spicy hot wings while being interviewed by host Sean Evans.

A post shared by Thomas Middleditch (@tombini) on

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.