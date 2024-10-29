A Feature-Length Documentary About the Fascinating Life of Artist and Songwriter Allee Willis

The World According to Allee Willis is a feature-length documentary directed by Alexis Spraic that tells the story behind the fascinating life of the incredibly creative artist and songwriter Allee Willis through those who knew her at her best and worst times of her life.

Willis is best known for writing the Earth, Wind & Fire song “September” and the Friends theme song “I’ll Be There for You” performed by The Rembrandts.

Take one look at award-winning songwriter / artist Allee Willis and you see someone unafraid to be themselves. …Allee didn’t waste any opportunity to tell you what she was about. But privately, Allee struggled with not fitting established gender and sexual norms.

It was when Willis finally found acceptance within herself that she found she wanted to share her life with others.

She buried herself in her work, until true love manifested her ultimate masterpiece – self-acceptance. Allee began filming her life in 1950s Detroit and never stopped. This film is the realization of her wish that her “final art piece be someone putting together the trail I have left behind.”

Her friends included an impressive lists of accomplished people who shared their fond memories of working with her.

Featuring Mark Cuban, Cyndi Lauper, Lily Tomlin, Paul Reubens, Michael Patrick King, Patti LaBelle, Pet Shop Boys, Pamela Adlon, Paul Feig, and Mark Mothersbaugh