A Mutated Monster Hunter Finds That Humans Are More Evil Than the Creatures He Hunts in ‘The Witcher’

During the San Diego International Comic-Con 2019, Netflix released the trailer for their new series The Witcher. The series is based off a popoular fantasy book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired a video game and a graphic novel of the same name.

The show centers around a mutated witcher (monster hunter) named Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) who finds that the humans in his world can be far more threatening than the terrifyingly dangerous creatures he hunts, as people have offensive intent, rather than defensive nature on guiding their decisions. Along the way, he encounters a powerful sorceress and a young princess who join him on his increasingly dangerous path.

The series premiere date is still unknown as of this date.