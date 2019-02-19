The Skulls of Your Enemies and many other wonderful fake toys by Obvious Plant will be available at Obvious Plant’s Museum of Toys popup exhibit in Los Angeles, which runs March 1st to 17th.

Obvious Plant’s Museum of Toys is a pop-up exhibit that walks visitors through an alternate history of toys. In this alternate reality, real toys are recontextualized and placed alongside Obvious Plant’s original toys to create a darker, more bizarre version of the past.

The museum consists of 100+ toys and games, each one unique and altered in a humorous way. Multiple photo opportunities are available. Guests can step inside a life-size action figure box to become a toy themselves! Multiple special guests and interactive toys will also be available.