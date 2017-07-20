The Shape of Water, A Cold War Era Love Story About a Mute Woman and a Merman Creature

Fox Searchlight released the first official trailer for The Shape of Water, a magical Cold War era romance film directed by the great Guillermo del Toro. It will follow a lonely, mute woman named Elisa (Sally Hawkins) who works as a janitor in a secret underwater government laboratory. Her life is changed after discovering a mysterious merman like creature locked up in a water tank. The Shape of Water is currently scheduled to swim into theaters on December 8th, 2017.

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.