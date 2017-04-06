The Quiet Genius of George Harrison as Expressed in the Iconic ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’

In a truly passionate video, YouTuber The Holly Hobs paid beautiful tribute to the quiet genius of George Harrison, the youngest Beatle who was also the most reticent. Despite his reserve, however, Harrison was the genius behind such incredible songs as “Something“, “Here Comes the Sun” and the iconic “While My Guitar Gently Weeps“. Even though this last song came deep from within Harrison’s spiritual awakening, he found that the other members of the band weren’t willing to listen. Harrison instead turned to his friend Eric Clapton, who (reticently) became the first non-Beatle to play on a Beatles record.

George decided to ask one of the world’s greatest guitarists who is not a Beatle to

3:38play on a Beatles record. Eric was shocked he shook his head and said no man i’m not a Beatle, no one’s ever played on a Beatles record and people wouldn’t like that. To which George Harrison replied hey man, it’s my song and I want you on it.

A 1987 performance of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” featuring Harrison and Clapton (and many others).

via reddit