The Onion Reviews ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

On an exciting episode of Onion Film Standard, The Onion‘s head film critic Peter K. Rosenthal provides his steamy review for the upcoming Marvel superhero film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The movie will be hitting theaters later this week.
by Justin Page at on
