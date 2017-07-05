Laughing Squid

The Onion Reviews ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

On an exciting episode of Onion Film Standard, The Onion‘s head film critic Peter K. Rosenthal provides his steamy review for the upcoming Marvel superhero film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The movie will be hitting theaters later this week.


