A Soulful Cover of the Pink Floyd Song ‘Have a Cigar’

The very talented band The Main Squeeze performed an incredible cover of the classic Pink Floyd song “Have a Cigar” inside a dome, with soulful vocals and incredible musicianship all around. The band released their latest album Mind Your Head and is on a tour of the United States through 2019.

Coming off their 2016 Red Rocks debut and a summer filled with festival plays (KAABOO, Summer Camp, and High Sierra) the Squeeze now prepare to release their most potent work to date, a brand new hard-hitting sound that transitions them from the indie scene to the majors.