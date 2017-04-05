Laughing Squid

The Importance of Being Forthright About One’s Own Needs In Order to Better Interact With Others

The ever-insightful School of Life explains via abstract animation, the crucial importance of looking out for oneself, by being forthright about about one’s own needs in order to better interact with others in one’s personal and professional lives.

Good selfishness grows out of an accurate understanding of what we need in order to maximise our utility for others. It stems from an unembarrassed sense of how we should develop our abilities, get our minds into the right frame, summon up our most useful powers and organize our thoughts and feelings so that they can be eventually helpful to the world.

