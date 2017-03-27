The Hague Dresses Up In the Iconic Mondrian Pattern to Celebrate 100 Years of Neoplasticism

In celebration the 100th anniversary of the Dutch minimalist movement Der Stijl (“The Style”), also known as neoplasticism, which most famously encompassed the work of Piet Mondrian, artists Madje Vollaers and Pascal Zwart of Studio VOLLAERSZWART worked with city officials to dress the buildings of The Hague in the beloved artist’s famous red, white, blue and yellow pattern.

To start the citydressing for the celebration of the theme year “Mondriaan To Dutch Design, The Hague unveiled the largest Mondriaan in the world. The painting with the familiar red, yellow and blue surfaces and straight lines is being exhibited in one of the city’s most striking buildings: City Hall. A unique composition, precisely because of the combination of Mondriaan’s work and the iconic architecture of architect Richard Meier.