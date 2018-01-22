Pawel Zadrozniak (a.k.a. “Silent“) has performed a wonderful rendition of the song “Africa” by Toto on The Floppotron, which consists of 64 floppy drives, 8 hard drives, and 2 scanners. Here is the original song.
