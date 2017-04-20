Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The First Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ TV Series Features Romance and Teen Drama

by at on

Marvel has released the first romance and teen drama filled trailer for Cloak & Dagger, the upcoming television show created by Joe Pokaski and based on the Marvel characters of the same name. The 10 episode series is scheduled to air on Freeform in early 2018.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.

Marvel Cloak and Dagger

A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.