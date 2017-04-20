The First Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ TV Series Features Romance and Teen Drama

Marvel has released the first romance and teen drama filled trailer for Cloak & Dagger, the upcoming television show created by Joe Pokaski and based on the Marvel characters of the same name. The 10 episode series is scheduled to air on Freeform in early 2018.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.