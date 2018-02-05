Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

J.J. Abrams’ ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Sci-Fi Horror Film Is Now Available to Stream on Netflix

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

J.J. Abrams' The Cloverfield Paradox is Available to Stream on Netflix

The Cloverfield Paradox, producer J.J. Abrams‘ new sci-fi horror film directed by Julius Onah, became available to stream on Netflix immediately after Super Bowl LII. The third installment of the Cloverfield franchise follows a group of astronauts who are working in space to solve a giant energy crisis on Earth.

In the near future, Earth is suffering from a global energy crisis. The collective space agencies of the world launch the Cloverfield Station to perfect the Shepard particle accelerator, a project far too dangerous to test on Earth. If successful, the station would provide an unlimited supply of energy for the entire planet, but some pundits argue this would create the “Cloverfield Paradox” and open up portals to other dimensions to let monsters onto Earth. The crew includes Ava Hamilton, who frets about leaving her husband Michael for potentially many years; the two have struggled with the death of their children years prior, which has left their relationship cold. (read more)

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy