J.J. Abrams’ ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Sci-Fi Horror Film Is Now Available to Stream on Netflix

The Cloverfield Paradox, producer J.J. Abrams‘ new sci-fi horror film directed by Julius Onah, became available to stream on Netflix immediately after Super Bowl LII. The third installment of the Cloverfield franchise follows a group of astronauts who are working in space to solve a giant energy crisis on Earth.
In the near future, Earth is suffering from a global energy crisis. The collective space agencies of the world launch the Cloverfield Station to perfect the Shepard particle accelerator, a project far too dangerous to test on Earth. If successful, the station would provide an unlimited supply of energy for the entire planet, but some pundits argue this would create the “Cloverfield Paradox” and open up portals to other dimensions to let monsters onto Earth. The crew includes Ava Hamilton, who frets about leaving her husband Michael for potentially many years; the two have struggled with the death of their children years prior, which has left their relationship cold. (read more)