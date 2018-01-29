Elon Musk Is Raising Money For The Boring Company by Selling Fully Functional Flamethrowers

ATF says any flamethrower with a flame shorter than 10 ft is A-ok. Our design is max fun for least danger. I’d be way more scared of a steak knife.

You’d need millions of zombies for a so-called “apocalypse” anyway. Where would I even get a factory big enough to make so many!?

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!