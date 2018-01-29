Elon Musk Is Raising Money For The Boring Company by Selling Fully Functional Flamethrowers

The Boring Company, Elon Musk‘s company that is working on creating a network of underground tunnels to cut down on traffic congestion, has built 20,000 fully functional flamethrowers to sell off and raise enough money to dig a small tunnel. They are available to pre-order from The Boring Company website. They are also selling a fire extinguisher, just in case.
You’d need millions of zombies for a so-called “apocalypse” anyway. Where would I even get a factory big enough to make so many!?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018
ATF says any flamethrower with a flame shorter than 10 ft is A-ok. Our design is max fun for least danger. I’d be way more scared of a steak knife.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018