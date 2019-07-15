The Barstool MBA, A Fascinating Audiobook That Weighs Working in a Bar Against Going to Grad School

Longtime Laughing Squid Friend Dan Maccarone of founder Charming Robot, investor in the bar Fool’s Gold NYC and host of the “Story in a Bottle” podcast (previously), co-authored the audio book “The Bar Stool MBA” with journalist Bob Sullivan. Together the two spoke with bar employees at all levels across the United States in order to weigh the idea of running a business against going back to school.

To tell this story, Maccarone teamed up with best-selling author Bob Sullivan, whose side-gig as a musician sends him to bars around the country. They spent two years interviewing dozens of bar owners, managers, bartenders, and industry insiders to uncover the secret wisdom behind running a successful bar and what it can teach us about business.

“The Barstool MBA” will be availale on Audible starting on July 18, 2019.