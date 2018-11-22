Spending Thanksgiving on the International Space Station 260 Miles Above the Earth

Commander Alex Gerst (ESA) and flight engineer Serena Auñón-Chancellor (NASA) send a Thanksgiving greeting from the International Space Station, where they will be sharing a special space-packaged Thanksgiving meal with their fellow crew member cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev.
On station, the crew will share a holiday meal of turkey, stuffing, candied yams and spicy pound cake, and call home to speak with loved ones on Earth.
Three humans will spend Thanksgiving in space while another three individuals prepare to launch to the International Space Station on Dec. 3. Flight Engineer Serena Auñón-Chancellor (right) takes a group selfie with her Expedition 57 crew mates (from left) Flight Engineer Sergey Prokopyev and Commander Alexander Gerst. The three-person crew was gathered for dinner in the Zvezda Service Module, part of the International Space Station's Russian segment. #nasa #roscosmos #esa #unitedstates #russia #germany #europe #thanksgiving #holiday #international #space #station
Catching a spacecraft: all in a day’s work! At 5:28 a.m. EST, astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor used the International Space Station’s robotic arm to capture @NorthropGrumman’s #Cygnus spacecraft as @Astro_Alex_ESA monitored the spacecraft’s systems during its approach. After delivering more than 7,400 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware, the spacecraft will spend about three months attached to the space station before departing in February 2019. Each day, the station completes 16 orbits of our home planet as the three humans living and working aboard the station conduct important science and research using cargo from incoming spacecraft, such as the Cygnus. Their work will not only benefit life here on Earth, but will help us venture deeper into space than ever before. Credit: NASA/Serena Auñón-Chancellor #nasa #space #astronaut #spacestation #views #earth #earthviews #blue #planet #internationalspacestation #picoftheday #astronaut #planet #bluemarble #window