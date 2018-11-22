Spending Thanksgiving on the International Space Station 260 Miles Above the Earth

View this post on Instagram

Three humans will spend Thanksgiving in space while another three individuals prepare to launch to the International Space Station on Dec. 3. Flight Engineer Serena Auñón-Chancellor (right) takes a group selfie with her Expedition 57 crew mates (from left) Flight Engineer Sergey Prokopyev and Commander Alexander Gerst. The three-person crew was gathered for dinner in the Zvezda Service Module, part of the International Space Station's Russian segment. #nasa #roscosmos #esa #unitedstates #russia #germany #europe #thanksgiving #holiday #international #space #station