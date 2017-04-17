Tested Checks Out Custom Built Star Wars Mouse Droid Replicas at the 2017 WonderCon

While attending the 2017 WonderCon in Anaheim, Norman Chan of Tested caught up with robot builders Mike Senna and Michael McMaster to take a look at their fantastic Star Wars Mouse Droid builds that feature handmade parts, 3D printed parts, zippy little motors, and parts from remote-controlled vehicles.

