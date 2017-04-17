Laughing Squid

Tested Checks Out Custom Built Star Wars Mouse Droid Replicas at the 2017 WonderCon

While attending the 2017 WonderCon in Anaheim, Norman Chan of Tested caught up with robot builders Mike Senna and Michael McMaster to take a look at their fantastic Star Wars Mouse Droid builds that feature handmade parts, 3D printed parts, zippy little motors, and parts from remote-controlled vehicles.

We’ve covered amazing fan builds of R2-D2 and BB-8, but Star Wars astromech builders have also perfected building their own replicas of the adorable Mouse Droid. We catch up with Mike Senna and Michael McMaster to look under the hood of their Mouse Droid builds, including speedy motors and off-the-shelf RC parts!

