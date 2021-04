Engineer Fabricio H. Franzoli used a trio of hand-built Tesla Coil to perform a rather fitting cover of the classic Daft Punk song “Around the World”. Frazoli programmed the coils themselves to play the song.

The main loud music really comes from the tesla coil sparks. They are literally playing the music due to the programmed phase, pulse width, and firing frequency! So, there are no speakers, no audio/video special effects.

via The Awesomer